Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Stocks Hit Low of $131.57 Before Closing at $135.48

In the latest session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed at $135.48 up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $134.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4034671 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zscaler Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when CANESSA REMO sold 6,229 shares for $106.79 per share. The transaction valued at 665,211 led to the insider holds 295,863 shares of the business.

Rajic Dali sold 5,638 shares of ZS for $602,097 on Mar 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 291,182 shares after completing the transaction at $106.79 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Schlossman Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,645 shares for $106.79 each. As a result, the insider received 389,259 and left with 132,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.59B and an Enterprise Value of 15.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -69.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $194.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZS has traded an average of 3.19M shares per day and 2.68M over the past ten days. A total of 144.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of May 14, 2023 were 8.01M with a Short Ratio of 8.01M, compared to 7.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.52% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 34 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 37 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $415.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $419M to a low estimate of $397.29M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $286.81M, an estimated increase of 44.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $428.44M, an increase of 34.70% less than the figure of $44.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421.12M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.