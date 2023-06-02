4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Records 0.51 million Shares Traded, Reaches $18.75 High

After finishing at $18.36 in the prior trading day, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) closed at $18.08, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506827 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.79.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FDMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP bought 850,000 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 13,600,000 led to the insider holds 4,787,914 shares of the business.

Chacko Jacob sold 5,000 shares of FDMT for $100,270 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.05 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Bizily Scott, who serves as the Chief Legal and HR Officer of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,000 and left with 2,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDMT now has a Market Capitalization of 729.58M and an Enterprise Value of 532.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 335.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 241.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $26.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 570.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 467.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.66M. Insiders hold about 9.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 3.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.09% and a Short% of Float of 9.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.67 and -$4.17.