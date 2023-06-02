Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) closed at $3.58 in the last session, down -2.98% from day before closing price of $3.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561221 shares were traded. ARAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hoge Michael sold 11,977 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 34,614 led to the insider holds 510,616 shares of the business.

Pervaiz Ali sold 2,053 shares of ARAY for $4,229 on Jan 04. The SVP Chief Financial Officer now owns 408,492 shares after completing the transaction at $2.06 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Winter Suzanne C, who serves as the President of the company, sold 9,823 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 20,589 and left with 721,758 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARAY now has a Market Capitalization of 302.72M and an Enterprise Value of 418.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 146.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $3.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5808.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARAY traded on average about 380.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 375.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.47M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of May 14, 2023 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 4.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $122.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.5M to a low estimate of $118.62M. As of the current estimate, Accuray Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $110.02M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.81M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $451.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.91M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $479.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.55M and the low estimate is $475M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.