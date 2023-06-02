AerSale Corporation (ASLE) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, AerSale Corporation’s stock clocked out at $14.91, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $15.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641339 shares were traded. ASLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when SEIFFER JONATHAN A sold 112,100 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,121,000 led to the insider holds 17,569,821 shares of the business.

Kirton Michael sold 112,100 shares of ASLE for $1,121,000 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 17,569,821 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Green Equity Investors CF, L.P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 112,100 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,121,000 and left with 2,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASLE now has a Market Capitalization of 792.39M and an Enterprise Value of 736.84M. As of this moment, AerSale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASLE has reached a high of $21.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASLE traded 241.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 424.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.40M. Insiders hold about 21.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLE as of May 14, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 919.99k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $86.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.1M to a low estimate of $80.04M. As of the current estimate, AerSale Corporation’s year-ago sales were $139.61M, an estimated decrease of -37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.89M, an increase of 178.20% over than the figure of -$37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $151.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $473.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $468.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $408.54M, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $488.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $505.97M and the low estimate is $470.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.