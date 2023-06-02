Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) closed at $1.20 up 1.69% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1062005 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allbirds Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when LEVITAN DAN bought 1,304 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,526 led to the insider holds 130,487 shares of the business.

LEVITAN DAN bought 11,600 shares of BIRD for $13,804 on May 19. The Director now owns 129,183 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On May 18, another insider, LEVITAN DAN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,300 shares for $1.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,899 and bolstered with 117,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIRD now has a Market Capitalization of 191.01M and an Enterprise Value of 129.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $6.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2243, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5443.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIRD has traded an average of 2.10M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 150.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of May 14, 2023 were 6.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.97M, compared to 8.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $66.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $68M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.17M, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.62M, a decrease of -9.10% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $297.77M, down -11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.7M and the low estimate is $237M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.