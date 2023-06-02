Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Records 1.08% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) was $2.82 for the day, up 1.08% from the previous closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14191165 shares were traded. ABEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.74.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABEV now has a Market Capitalization of 45.76B and an Enterprise Value of 43.45B. As of this moment, Ambev’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8168.

Shares Statistics:

ABEV traded an average of 17.41M shares per day over the past three months and 15.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.41B. Shares short for ABEV as of May 14, 2023 were 21.44M with a Short Ratio of 21.44M, compared to 26.43M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, ABEV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 27.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 410.00% for ABEV, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 10, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.95B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, Ambev S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.65B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.36B, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.15B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.44B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.94B and the low estimate is $16.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.