AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stock Price Peaks at $4.6600 During Trading

The closing price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) was $4.55 for the day, up 1.11% from the previous closing price of $4.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12282225 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4700.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Antara Capital LP sold 500,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 800,000 led to the insider holds 144,702,848 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 500,000 shares of AMC for $800,000 on May 23. The 10% Owner now owns 145,202,848 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On May 22, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 500,000 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 800,000 and left with 145,702,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.61B and an Enterprise Value of 14.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -157.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0704, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4012.

Shares Statistics:

AMC traded an average of 25.14M shares per day over the past three months and 13.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 519.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 516.58M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of May 14, 2023 were 105.9M with a Short Ratio of 105.90M, compared to 137.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.99% and a Short% of Float of 22.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 13.60% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.