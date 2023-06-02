American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $10.29

As of close of business last night, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.29, up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $10.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5619852 shares were traded. AEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $16 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Rempell Michael R sold 2,967 shares for $13.56 per share. The transaction valued at 40,233 led to the insider holds 172,003 shares of the business.

Rempell Michael R sold 5,761 shares of AEO for $76,794 on Mar 31. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 172,003 shares after completing the transaction at $13.33 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Rempell Michael R, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 12,510 shares for $13.13 each. As a result, the insider received 164,256 and left with 172,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.10B and an Enterprise Value of 3.29B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEO has reached a high of $17.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEO traded 4.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AEO as of May 14, 2023 were 12.41M with a Short Ratio of 12.41M, compared to 14.65M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.29% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, AEO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11. The current Payout Ratio is 48.20% for AEO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.2B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.25B and the low estimate is $4.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.