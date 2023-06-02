An average trading volume for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, EOG Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at $108.15, up 0.80% from its previous closing price of $107.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5367564 shares were traded. EOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.32.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on May 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $146 from $150 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 7,677 shares for $116.15 per share. The transaction valued at 891,661 led to the insider holds 154,689 shares of the business.

Kerr Michael T. bought 20,000 shares of EOG for $2,609,854 on Jan 12. The Director now owns 170,000 shares after completing the transaction at $130.49 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Helms Lloyd W Jr, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 5,455 shares for $141.68 each. As a result, the insider received 772,876 and left with 151,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOG now has a Market Capitalization of 67.11B and an Enterprise Value of 66.26B. As of this moment, EOG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has reached a high of $147.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EOG traded 3.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 584.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 581.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EOG as of May 14, 2023 were 7.97M with a Short Ratio of 7.97M, compared to 9.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.15, EOG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 19.60% for EOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.19 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $4.17 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.55 and $8.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.66. EPS for the following year is $13.1, with 25 analysts recommending between $17.29 and $9.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $5.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.77B to a low estimate of $4.45B. As of the current estimate, EOG Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.41B, an estimated decrease of -27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.72B, a decrease of -20.60% over than the figure of -$27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.88B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.7B, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.33B and the low estimate is $22.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.