An investigation into Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) closed at $24.30 up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $23.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689808 shares were traded. BCYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Lee Kevin sold 1,486 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 31,369 led to the insider holds 325,099 shares of the business.

Milnes Alistair sold 447 shares of BCYC for $9,436 on Apr 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 37,732 shares after completing the transaction at $21.11 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Skynner Michael, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 447 shares for $21.11 each. As a result, the insider received 9,436 and left with 71,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCYC now has a Market Capitalization of 653.15M and an Enterprise Value of 358.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCYC has reached a high of $33.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCYC has traded an average of 275.01K shares per day and 165.41k over the past ten days. A total of 30.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.03M. Insiders hold about 9.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCYC as of May 14, 2023 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 3.5M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.05 and a low estimate of -$1.65, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.35, with high estimates of -$1.1 and low estimates of -$1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.23 and -$6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.19. EPS for the following year is -$5.78, with 14 analysts recommending between -$4.46 and -$7.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.46M, up 36.00% from the average estimate.