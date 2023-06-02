Analysts provide stock recommendations for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) closed the day trading at $1.29 up 6.61% from the previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050091 shares were traded. MARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

For a better understanding of MARK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 31, 2018, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20.50 from $10.25 previously.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MARK now has a Market Capitalization of 15.27M and an Enterprise Value of 31.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.65.

Over the past 52 weeks, MARK has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1662, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0470.

Over the past 3-months, MARK traded about 710.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MARK traded about 2.74M shares per day. A total of 10.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.29M. Insiders hold about 9.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MARK as of May 14, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.74M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.75% and a Short% of Float of 12.27%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.