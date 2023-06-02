Analyzing Azul S.A. (AZUL)’s quick and current ratios

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) closed the day trading at $10.69 up 7.11% from the previous closing price of $9.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2865317 shares were traded. AZUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AZUL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $6.90 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZUL now has a Market Capitalization of 984.44M and an Enterprise Value of 5.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZUL has reached a high of $12.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AZUL traded about 3.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AZUL traded about 2.33M shares per day. A total of 120.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.87M. Shares short for AZUL as of May 14, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 8.27M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $849.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $853.51M to a low estimate of $842.78M. As of the current estimate, Azul S.A.’s year-ago sales were $797.32M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 24.50% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $990.25M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.