Analyzing ConocoPhillips (COP)’s quick and current ratios

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) closed the day trading at $99.53 up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $99.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5857110 shares were traded. COP stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $139.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 1,000 shares for $102.08 per share. The transaction valued at 102,080 led to the insider holds 849 shares of the business.

WALKER R A bought 4,800 shares of COP for $494,400 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 27,600 shares after completing the transaction at $103.00 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, WALKER R A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $103.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 123,600 and bolstered with 6,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COP now has a Market Capitalization of 120.44B and an Enterprise Value of 128.41B. As of this moment, ConocoPhillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $136.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COP traded about 6.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COP traded about 7.37M shares per day. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of May 14, 2023 were 10.14M with a Short Ratio of 10.14M, compared to 12.06M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

COP’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.29, up from 5.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 40.10% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.54 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $3.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $4.02 and low estimates of $1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.83 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.72. EPS for the following year is $10.53, with 23 analysts recommending between $16.84 and $4.91.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $15.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.49B to a low estimate of $14.01B. As of the current estimate, ConocoPhillips’s year-ago sales were $21.99B, an estimated decrease of -29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.85B, a decrease of -14.20% over than the figure of -$29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.77B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.16B, down -22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.03B and the low estimate is $44.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.