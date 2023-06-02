Analyzing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.57, down -14.13% from its previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0938 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1396642 shares were traded. JAGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5640.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JAGX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 07, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Wolin Jonathan S. bought 317 shares for $0.03 per share. The transaction valued at 10 led to the insider holds 6,983 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAGX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.20M and an Enterprise Value of 38.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has reached a high of $28.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6700, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9504.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JAGX traded 3.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 797.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.51M. Insiders hold about 2.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JAGX as of May 14, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 1.13M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.46% and a Short% of Float of 15.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$23.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$5.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$5.83 and -$5.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Jaguar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08M, an estimated increase of 56.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33M, up 175.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.32M and the low estimate is $9.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.