Analyzing Presto Automation Inc. (PRST)’s quick and current ratios

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) closed the day trading at $3.07 up 12.87% from the previous closing price of $2.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828479 shares were traded. PRST stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7920.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Chardan Capital Markets on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5 from $4.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Mosher Dan sold 5,627 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 18,569 led to the insider holds 21,598 shares of the business.

Mosher Dan sold 9,177 shares of PRST for $31,569 on Feb 21. The CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 21,598 shares after completing the transaction at $3.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRST now has a Market Capitalization of 136.63M and an Enterprise Value of 157.89M. As of this moment, Presto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRST has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3851.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRST traded about 2.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRST traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 51.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.16M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PRST as of May 14, 2023 were 439.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 456.51k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.5M and the low estimate is $43.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.