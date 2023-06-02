Analyzing RH (RH)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, RH’s stock clocked out at $244.64, down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $244.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536534 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $246.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares for $306.54 per share. The transaction valued at 41,996 led to the insider holds 6,115 shares of the business.

Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares of RH for $41,307 on Jan 25. The Director now owns 6,252 shares after completing the transaction at $301.51 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Belling Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $319.52 each. As a result, the insider received 159,762 and left with 6,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.61B and an Enterprise Value of 7.85B. As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $351.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 249.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 268.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RH traded 885.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 893.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of May 14, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.83% and a Short% of Float of 12.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $8.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.68, with high estimates of $3.73 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.61 and $8.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.05. EPS for the following year is $14.31, with 19 analysts recommending between $18.25 and $11.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $777.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $818M to a low estimate of $765M. As of the current estimate, RH’s year-ago sales were $991.62M, an estimated decrease of -21.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.59B, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.