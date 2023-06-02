Analyzing Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.94, up 3.88% from its previous closing price of $17.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857823 shares were traded. VBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VBTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when WILLIAM FALLON bought 2,000 shares for $15.68 per share. The transaction valued at 31,360 led to the insider holds 15,713 shares of the business.

Morrison Gregory B bought 1,420 shares of VBTX for $25,148 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 25,302 shares after completing the transaction at $17.71 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Huddleston Gordon, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $22.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,218 and bolstered with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBTX now has a Market Capitalization of 945.21M. As of this moment, Veritex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBTX has reached a high of $35.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VBTX traded 634.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 441.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.22M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VBTX as of May 14, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 2.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.94% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, VBTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $118.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.6M to a low estimate of $114.89M. As of the current estimate, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.86M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.87M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.41M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $475.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $470.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $417.48M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $491.39M and the low estimate is $477M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.