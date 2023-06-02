Are analysts optimistic about TIM S.A.’s (NYSE:TIMB) stock?

The price of TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) closed at $13.71 in the last session, up 0.15% from day before closing price of $13.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041324 shares were traded. TIMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TIMB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIMB now has a Market Capitalization of 6.67B and an Enterprise Value of 9.29B. As of this moment, TIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIMB has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TIMB traded on average about 485.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 533.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 484.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 484.16M. Insiders hold about 68.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIMB as of May 14, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 846.44k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TIMB is 0.82, which was 0.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, TIM S.A.’s year-ago sales were $905.91M, an estimated increase of 21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of $21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.17B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.04B and the low estimate is $4.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.