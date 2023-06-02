Are OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) shares too expensive at this price?

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed the day trading at $4.23 down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 499971 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OABI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when HIGGINS JOHN L sold 9,000 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 36,450 led to the insider holds 2,462,686 shares of the business.

HIGGINS JOHN L sold 1,000 shares of OABI for $4,050 on May 19. The Director now owns 2,462,686 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share. On May 18, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $3.89 each. As a result, the insider received 194,500 and left with 2,462,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OABI now has a Market Capitalization of 488.99M and an Enterprise Value of 401.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -52.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6783, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3109.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OABI traded about 654.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OABI traded about 595.06k shares per day. A total of 115.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.62M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OABI as of May 14, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 3.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OABI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.08M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.78M and the low estimate is $44.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.