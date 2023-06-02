Asana Inc. (ASAN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) closed at $22.85 in the last session, down -4.31% from day before closing price of $23.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5125679 shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $21 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Wan Tim M sold 3,336 shares for $20.86 per share. The transaction valued at 69,583 led to the insider holds 603,715 shares of the business.

LACEY ELEANOR B sold 1,321 shares of ASAN for $27,554 on Mar 23. The GC, Corporate Secretary now owns 165,300 shares after completing the transaction at $20.86 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, LACEY ELEANOR B, who serves as the GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 689 shares for $21.58 each. As a result, the insider received 14,869 and left with 166,621 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.52B and an Enterprise Value of 3.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $29.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASAN traded on average about 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 214.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.39M. Insiders hold about 31.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of May 14, 2023 were 11.38M with a Short Ratio of 11.38M, compared to 10.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 14.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $150.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $151M to a low estimate of $149.9M. As of the current estimate, Asana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.65M, an estimated increase of 24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.75M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.73M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $647.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $634.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $643.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.21M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $767.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820M and the low estimate is $722.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.