Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Stock Closes down -2.78% on Thursday Trading

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) closed the day trading at $112.07 down -2.78% from the previous closing price of $115.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1393251 shares were traded. ATO stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 171.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 103.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when WALTERS DIANA J sold 390 shares for $117.50 per share. The transaction valued at 45,825 led to the insider holds 2,584 shares of the business.

COCKLIN KIM R sold 12,500 shares of ATO for $1,431,696 on May 01. The Director now owns 217,668 shares after completing the transaction at $114.54 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, COCKLIN KIM R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $117.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,464,295 and left with 228,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATO now has a Market Capitalization of 17.04B and an Enterprise Value of 23.50B. As of this moment, Atmos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATO has reached a high of $121.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATO traded about 963.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATO traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 143.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ATO as of May 14, 2023 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 6.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Dividends & Splits

ATO’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.96, up from 2.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 37.10% for ATO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.09 and $5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.03. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $978.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $948M. As of the current estimate, Atmos Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $816.43M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $879M, an increase of 21.60% over than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $917M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $841M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.2B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.8B and the low estimate is $4.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.