Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $162.09

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) closed the day trading at $162.09 up 2.88% from the previous closing price of $157.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650620 shares were traded. ACLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACLS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Lawson Douglas A. sold 200 shares for $153.00 per share. The transaction valued at 30,600 led to the insider holds 19,117 shares of the business.

PUMA MARY G sold 19,722 shares of ACLS for $2,994,391 on May 25. The Executive Chairperson now owns 300,686 shares after completing the transaction at $151.83 per share. On May 25, another insider, Low Russell, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,980 shares for $153.13 each. As a result, the insider received 762,587 and left with 64,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.72B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. As of this moment, Axcelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLS has reached a high of $167.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACLS traded about 576.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACLS traded about 585.27k shares per day. A total of 32.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.19M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.4. EPS for the following year is $7.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $7.22.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $257.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.83M to a low estimate of $255M. As of the current estimate, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221.18M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.38M, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.12M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $920M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.