Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) was $43.53 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $43.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670416 shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares for $58.15 per share. The transaction valued at 501,544 led to the insider holds 29,467 shares of the business.

Robertson Lindon G bought 4,350 shares of AZTA for $250,647 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,571 shares after completing the transaction at $57.62 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZTA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $78.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.06.

Shares Statistics:

AZTA traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 844.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.87% stake in the company. Shares short for AZTA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 8.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.17% and a Short% of Float of 10.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, AZTA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.5M to a low estimate of $151M. As of the current estimate, Azenta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.74M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.25M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $638.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $554.5M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $699.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710M and the low estimate is $691.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.