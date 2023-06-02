Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Decline -12.95% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.21

The price of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) closed at $1.21 in the last session, down -12.95% from day before closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1581190 shares were traded. BNED stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BNED’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when HUSEBY MICHAEL bought 17,500 shares for $1.44 per share. The transaction valued at 25,200 led to the insider holds 1,002,408 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNED now has a Market Capitalization of 72.07M and an Enterprise Value of 651.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -151.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNED has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1161.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BNED traded on average about 617.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 298.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.47M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BNED as of May 14, 2023 were 449.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 546.34k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $266.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $272.22M to a low estimate of $260.31M. As of the current estimate, Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $260.83M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.88M, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $274.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.16M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.