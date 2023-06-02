Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $57.21 in the prior trading day, Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) closed at $57.82, up 1.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544926 shares were traded. BERY stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BERY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on May 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $73 from $69 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Miles Mark W sold 37,942 shares for $61.27 per share. The transaction valued at 2,324,706 led to the insider holds 47,058 shares of the business.

Greene Jason K. sold 10,000 shares of BERY for $650,000 on Feb 02. The EVP – Chief Legal Officer now owns 250 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Greene Jason K., who serves as the EVP – Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider received 620,000 and left with 250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BERY now has a Market Capitalization of 6.89B and an Enterprise Value of 15.92B. As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BERY has reached a high of $66.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 784.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 798.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BERY as of May 14, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.65M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BERY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.73, while EPS last year was $2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.55 and $7.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.45. EPS for the following year is $8.27, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.8 and $7.9.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.62B to a low estimate of $3.35B. As of the current estimate, Berry Global Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.73B, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.38B, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BERY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.49B, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.77B and the low estimate is $13.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.