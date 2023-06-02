Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stocks Hit Low of $1.1500 Before Closing at $1.21

In the latest session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) closed at $1.21 up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3317896 shares were traded. BITF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BITF now has a Market Capitalization of 294.00M and an Enterprise Value of 291.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -16.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0756, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9682.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BITF has traded an average of 4.22M shares per day and 3.25M over the past ten days. A total of 232.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.19M. Insiders hold about 7.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BITF as of May 14, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 8.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.05M and the low estimate is $192.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.