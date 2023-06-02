Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $11.33

As of close of business last night, Bowlero Corp.’s stock clocked out at $11.33, down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $11.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1904828 shares were traded. BOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BOWL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Lavan Robert M. bought 8,595 shares for $11.47 per share. The transaction valued at 98,585 led to the insider holds 8,595 shares of the business.

A-B Parent LLC sold 4,908,234 shares of BOWL for $73,700,078 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 63,484,324 shares after completing the transaction at $15.02 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, KOSTELNI JEFFREY C, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 818 shares for $16.17 each. As a result, the insider received 13,227 and left with 15,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOWL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOWL has reached a high of $17.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BOWL traded 1.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.87M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BOWL as of May 14, 2023 were 14.09M with a Short Ratio of 14.09M, compared to 10.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 34.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $245.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.1M to a low estimate of $236M. As of the current estimate, Bowlero Corp.’s year-ago sales were $267.72M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.3M, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $253.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $911.71M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.