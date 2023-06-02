California Resources Corporation (CRC) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) closed at $37.92 in the last session, up 1.01% from day before closing price of $37.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014083 shares were traded. CRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $51 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Roby William B bought 103 shares for $45.23 per share. The transaction valued at 4,659 led to the insider holds 41,892 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.86B and an Enterprise Value of 3.21B. As of this moment, California’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRC has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRC traded on average about 697.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 863.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.06M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.43% stake in the company. Shares short for CRC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRC is 1.13, which was 0.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.20% for CRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

