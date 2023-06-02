Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) closed at $21.05 in the last session, down -13.84% from day before closing price of $24.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1527518 shares were traded. CSTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.33.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when MAETZOLD DEREK J sold 2,506 shares for $22.82 per share. The transaction valued at 57,187 led to the insider holds 19,515 shares of the business.

MAETZOLD DEREK J sold 1,254 shares of CSTL for $28,616 on May 16. The Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer now owns 149,189 shares after completing the transaction at $22.82 per share. On May 15, another insider, MAETZOLD DEREK J, who serves as the Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer of the company, sold 3,074 shares for $23.45 each. As a result, the insider received 72,076 and left with 19,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSTL now has a Market Capitalization of 587.37M and an Enterprise Value of 368.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSTL has reached a high of $36.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSTL traded on average about 147.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 314.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.10M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTL as of May 14, 2023 were 878.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 979.44k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.06 and -$4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.77. EPS for the following year is -$2.62, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$3.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $43.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.82M to a low estimate of $42.6M. As of the current estimate, Castle Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.84M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.19M, an increase of 30.00% over than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.04M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.46M and the low estimate is $206M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.