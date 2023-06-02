Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.25

As of close of business last night, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.25, down -1.57% from its previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562579 shares were traded. CSSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2806 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1850.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CSSE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when NEWMARK L AMY bought 16,000 shares for $13.98 per share. The transaction valued at 223,680 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

ROUHANA WILLIAM J JR bought 1,860,015 shares of CSSE for $4,278,034 on Apr 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,153,123 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Weiss Lurie Christina, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $2.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,250 and bolstered with 58,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSSE now has a Market Capitalization of 38.44M and an Enterprise Value of 549.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSSE has reached a high of $15.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8430, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2606.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CSSE traded 479.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 397.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.56M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSSE as of May 14, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 11.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.31 and a low estimate of -$2.15, while EPS last year was -$1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$1.22 and low estimates of -$2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.94 and -$7.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.84. EPS for the following year is -$5.8, with 4 analysts recommending between -$3.51 and -$7.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $119.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.13M to a low estimate of $114.26M. As of the current estimate, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.64M, an estimated increase of 217.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.22M, an increase of 90.70% less than the figure of $217.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.62M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $502.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $496.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.81M, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $567.22M and the low estimate is $541M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.