Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Rise 2.27% in Day Trading, Closes at $24.74

The price of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) closed at $24.74 in the last session, up 2.27% from day before closing price of $24.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666562 shares were traded. KDNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KDNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 06, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Greenman William Mariner sold 1,155 shares for $23.30 per share. The transaction valued at 26,912 led to the insider holds 23,643 shares of the business.

DOBMEIER ERIC sold 23,800 shares of KDNY for $513,528 on Apr 24. The President, CEO now owns 302,338 shares after completing the transaction at $21.58 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Jerel Davis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 295,808 shares for $20.75 each. As a result, the insider received 6,138,223 and left with 443,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KDNY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 288.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 221.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDNY has reached a high of $27.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KDNY traded on average about 683.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 615.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.26M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KDNY as of May 14, 2023 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 3.13M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.53% and a Short% of Float of 7.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.92 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.23. EPS for the following year is -$3.45, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.81 and -$3.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.13M, down -53.70% from the average estimate.