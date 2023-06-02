Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

The closing price of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) was $1.23 for the day, up 10.81% from the previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743329 shares were traded. TOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 241.20M and an Enterprise Value of 122.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOUR has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4337.

Shares Statistics:

TOUR traded an average of 304.01K shares per day over the past three months and 221.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.01M. Shares short for TOUR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.59M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.71M to a low estimate of $66.71M. As of the current estimate, Tuniu Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.13M, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.52M, down -46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.08M and the low estimate is $271.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.