Consensus estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT)’s next quarter EPS at $0.14

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) closed the day trading at $6.43 up 1.58% from the previous closing price of $6.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008441 shares were traded. ASRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.30.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Mason Heather L sold 89,286 shares for $7.30 per share. The transaction valued at 652,011 led to the insider holds 187,650 shares of the business.

Tyree James L sold 43,143 shares of ASRT for $258,767 on May 05. The Director now owns 167,308 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASRT now has a Market Capitalization of 426.39M and an Enterprise Value of 428.32M. As of this moment, Assertio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASRT has reached a high of $8.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASRT traded about 2.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASRT traded about 1.41M shares per day. A total of 51.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASRT as of May 14, 2023 were 9.91M with a Short Ratio of 9.91M, compared to 9.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.81% and a Short% of Float of 18.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $39.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.65M to a low estimate of $39M. As of the current estimate, Assertio Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.13M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.85M, an increase of 30.30% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.02M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.23M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $282M and the low estimate is $167.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.