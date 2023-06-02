Consensus estimates for KeyCorp (KEY) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, KeyCorp’s stock clocked out at $9.62, up 3.00% from its previous closing price of $9.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18074549 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KEY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Brady Amy G. sold 12,627 shares for $9.92 per share. The transaction valued at 125,260 led to the insider holds 94,106 shares of the business.

Brady Amy G. sold 12,388 shares of KEY for $125,243 on May 25. The Chief Information Officer now owns 106,733 shares after completing the transaction at $10.11 per share. On May 03, another insider, Paine Andrew J III, who serves as the Head of Institutional Bank of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 733,500 and bolstered with 335,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.00B. As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KEY traded 28.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 935.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 931.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of May 14, 2023 were 36.92M with a Short Ratio of 36.92M, compared to 29.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, KEY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.20. The current Payout Ratio is 44.50% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.65B and the low estimate is $6.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.