Consensus estimates for Sanofi (SNY) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Sanofi’s stock clocked out at $50.46, down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $51.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252616 shares were traded. SNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.19.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNY now has a Market Capitalization of 137.76B and an Enterprise Value of 146.37B. As of this moment, Sanofi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNY has reached a high of $57.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNY traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.24B. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNY as of May 14, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.59M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SNY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SNY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.29 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.1. EPS for the following year is $8.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.12 and $4.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $11.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.3B to a low estimate of $10.58B. As of the current estimate, Sanofi’s year-ago sales were $10.76B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.41B, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.94B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.17B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.87B and the low estimate is $48.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.