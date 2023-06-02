Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) was $19.44 for the day, down -2.41% from the previous closing price of $19.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1255705 shares were traded. CUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CUZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when MCCOLL JOHN S sold 36,975 shares for $24.93 per share. The transaction valued at 921,602 led to the insider holds 30,814 shares of the business.

Roper Pamela F sold 6,095 shares of CUZ for $157,068 on Feb 17. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 42,241 shares after completing the transaction at $25.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B and an Enterprise Value of 5.45B. As of this moment, Cousins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUZ has reached a high of $34.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.01.

Shares Statistics:

CUZ traded an average of 1.95M shares per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CUZ as of May 14, 2023 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 6.69M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, CUZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63. The current Payout Ratio is 120.00% for CUZ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.1M to a low estimate of $196.92M. As of the current estimate, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $183.17M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.49M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.94M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $813.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $793.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $801.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $753.07M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $832.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $856.17M and the low estimate is $816.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.