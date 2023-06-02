D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Shares Rise by 19.84% to Close at $1.51

As of close of business last night, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.51, up 19.84% from its previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16759417 shares were traded. QBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QBTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 63,750 led to the insider holds 54,021 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 630 shares of QBTS for $3,916 on Sep 02. The 10% Owner now owns 7,939,776 shares after completing the transaction at $6.22 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 128 shares for $6.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 876 and bolstered with 7,939,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 128.45M and an Enterprise Value of 140.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6679, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7739.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QBTS traded 2.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.38M. Insiders hold about 35.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QBTS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37M, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3M, an increase of 94.80% over than the figure of $67.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QBTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17M, up 67.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.5M and the low estimate is $24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.