Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) Stock Price Peaks at $1.9300 During Trading

The closing price of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) was $1.36 for the day, down -15.00% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648046 shares were traded. DRMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRMA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRMA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22M and an Enterprise Value of 1.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRMA has reached a high of $16.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9090.

Shares Statistics:

DRMA traded an average of 3.09M shares per day over the past three months and 361.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.60M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DRMA as of May 14, 2023 were 69.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 18.12k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.92 and a low estimate of -$0.92, while EPS last year was -$3.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.48 and -$4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.48. EPS for the following year is -$2.8, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.8 and -$2.8.