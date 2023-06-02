Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) closed at $46.78 in the last session, up 1.48% from day before closing price of $46.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7557922 shares were traded. DVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when CAMERON DENNIS C sold 8,292 shares for $49.97 per share. The transaction valued at 414,351 led to the insider holds 218,418 shares of the business.

Gaspar Clay M bought 20,000 shares of DVN for $999,600 on Mar 14. The EVP and COO now owns 477,032 shares after completing the transaction at $49.98 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Muncrief Richard E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $50.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 377,250 and bolstered with 1,762,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVN now has a Market Capitalization of 30.13B and an Enterprise Value of 35.93B. As of this moment, Devon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVN has reached a high of $76.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DVN traded on average about 9.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 645.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 638.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DVN as of May 14, 2023 were 14.68M with a Short Ratio of 14.68M, compared to 14.07M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DVN is 4.51, which was 5.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 47.50% for DVN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.18 and $4.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.29. EPS for the following year is $6.74, with 26 analysts recommending between $9.43 and $4.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.29B to a low estimate of $2.61B. As of the current estimate, Devon Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.63B, an estimated decrease of -33.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.86B, a decrease of -22.20% over than the figure of -$33.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.69B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.83B, down -21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.15B and the low estimate is $12.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.