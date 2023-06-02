Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) closed at $128.10 in the last session, up 0.75% from day before closing price of $127.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1377954 shares were traded. FANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FANG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $177.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Zmigrosky Matt sold 2,012 shares for $136.96 per share. The transaction valued at 275,562 led to the insider holds 23,623 shares of the business.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 6,000 shares of FANG for $960,000 on Jun 07. The President & CFO now owns 61,334 shares after completing the transaction at $160.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FANG now has a Market Capitalization of 23.20B and an Enterprise Value of 30.11B. As of this moment, Diamondback’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FANG has reached a high of $164.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FANG traded on average about 2.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 181.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FANG as of May 14, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 5.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FANG is 9.09, which was 9.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.88 and a low estimate of $3.77, while EPS last year was $7.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.73, with high estimates of $7.17 and low estimates of $3.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.54 and $15.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.25. EPS for the following year is $20.73, with 26 analysts recommending between $29.91 and $14.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.77B, an estimated decrease of -26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.11B, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FANG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.64B, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.66B and the low estimate is $7.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.