Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Stock Price Peaks at $1.5050 During Trading

The closing price of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) was $1.46 for the day, up 7.35% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6222751 shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 1,454,388 shares for $1.47 per share. The transaction valued at 2,135,914 led to the insider holds 5,704,660 shares of the business.

PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 1,065,000 shares of DHC for $1,436,152 on May 31. The Director now owns 4,250,272 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On May 30, another insider, PORTNOY ADAM D., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 635,253 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 771,261 and bolstered with 3,185,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHC now has a Market Capitalization of 210.92M and an Enterprise Value of 2.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $2.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0822, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0827.

Shares Statistics:

DHC traded an average of 4.30M shares per day over the past three months and 4.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 8.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, DHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $353.15M to a low estimate of $353.15M. As of the current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $313.03M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $358.01M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $358M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.