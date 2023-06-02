Dollar General Corporation (DG)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) closed at $161.86 in the last session, down -19.51% from day before closing price of $201.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$39.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18263119 shares were traded. DG stock price reached its highest trading level at $179.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when McGuire Timothy I bought 3,550 shares for $202.00 per share. The transaction valued at 717,088 led to the insider holds 11,104 shares of the business.

BRYANT WARREN F sold 1,951 shares of DG for $475,913 on Jan 04. The Director now owns 38,269 shares after completing the transaction at $243.93 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Wenkoff Carman R, who serves as the EVP & Chief Information Ofc of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $240.49 each. As a result, the insider received 2,404,911 and left with 22,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DG now has a Market Capitalization of 47.13B and an Enterprise Value of 64.41B. As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $261.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 212.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DG traded on average about 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 221.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of May 14, 2023 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 4.69M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DG is 2.36, which was 2.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $2.21, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.05, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $2.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.14. EPS for the following year is $12.45, with 29 analysts recommending between $13.2 and $10.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.61B to a low estimate of $9.39B. As of the current estimate, Dollar General Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.75B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.15B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.03B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.84B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.79B and the low estimate is $41.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.