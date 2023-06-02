Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) was $59.14 for the day, up 1.04% from the previous closing price of $58.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 819129 shares were traded. DCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 02, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $56 from $54 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Hilger Christopher M. bought 3,186 shares for $62.76 per share. The transaction valued at 199,953 led to the insider holds 7,872 shares of the business.

Owens James sold 10,800 shares of DCI for $713,664 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 14,378 shares after completing the transaction at $66.08 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, OBERTON WILLARD D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,400 shares for $65.64 each. As a result, the insider received 551,376 and left with 25,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.10B and an Enterprise Value of 7.53B. As of this moment, Donaldson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCI has reached a high of $66.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.47.

Shares Statistics:

DCI traded an average of 450.28K shares per day over the past three months and 483.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DCI as of May 14, 2023 were 826.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 1.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, DCI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 31.30% for DCI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.38 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $910M to a low estimate of $886.94M. As of the current estimate, Donaldson Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $890M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.31B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.