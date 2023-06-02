EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Shares Decline by -3.35% to Close at $0.72

As of close of business last night, EMCORE Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.72, down -3.35% from its previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503259 shares were traded. EMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7571 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

To gain a deeper understanding of EMKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 117,098 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 89,568 led to the insider holds 6,082,401 shares of the business.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMKR for $81,520 on May 25. The 10% Owner now owns 6,199,499 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On May 24, another insider, AWM Investment Company, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 86,010 and left with 6,299,499 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMKR now has a Market Capitalization of 53.52M and an Enterprise Value of 70.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.54.

Over the past 52 weeks, EMKR has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3996.

It appears that EMKR traded 279.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 346.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.79M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EMKR as of May 14, 2023 were 262.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 294.32k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.14.

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $26.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.5M to a low estimate of $25.5M. As of the current estimate, EMCORE Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.68M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.07M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.13M, down -17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.2M and the low estimate is $117.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.