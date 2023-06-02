Energous Corporation (WATT) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) closed at $0.30 in the last session, down -0.97% from day before closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0029 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774552 shares were traded. WATT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2970.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WATT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when MANNINA WILLIAM T sold 3,981 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,201 led to the insider holds 204,228 shares of the business.

Johnston Cesar sold 4,450 shares of WATT for $2,626 on Mar 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 793,011 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Johnston Cesar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 48,238 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider received 26,772 and left with 797,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WATT now has a Market Capitalization of 27.76M and an Enterprise Value of 3.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WATT has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8278.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WATT traded on average about 330.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 293.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.06M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WATT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Earnings Estimates

