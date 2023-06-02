Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Rise 3.63% in Day Trading, Closes at $8.84

The price of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) closed at $8.84 in the last session, up 3.63% from day before closing price of $8.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14624684 shares were traded. ETRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,440 shares for $5.09 per share. The transaction valued at 12,420 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Oliver Kirk R bought 9,000 shares of ETRN for $49,140 on Mar 16. The Sr VP & CFO now owns 39,118 shares after completing the transaction at $5.46 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Moore Stephen M, who serves as the Sr VP & General Counsel of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $5.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,810 and bolstered with 188,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETRN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.83B and an Enterprise Value of 11.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETRN has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETRN traded on average about 6.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 433.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.01M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ETRN as of May 14, 2023 were 16.57M with a Short Ratio of 16.57M, compared to 16.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ETRN is 0.60, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $333.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $342.46M to a low estimate of $320.61M. As of the current estimate, Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s year-ago sales were $328.61M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $337.07M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $350.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322.63M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.