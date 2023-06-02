Eversource Energy (ES) Stock Price Peaks at $69.46 During Trading

The closing price of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) was $68.83 for the day, down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $69.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2338430 shares were traded. ES stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when FORRY LINDA DORCENA sold 1,554 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 116,594 led to the insider holds 8,252 shares of the business.

Williams Frederica M sold 1,943 shares of ES for $153,167 on Feb 16. The Trustee now owns 20,763 shares after completing the transaction at $78.83 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C, who serves as the Trustee of the company, sold 1,943 shares for $81.08 each. As a result, the insider received 157,538 and left with 18,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ES now has a Market Capitalization of 24.01B and an Enterprise Value of 47.78B. As of this moment, Eversource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ES has reached a high of $94.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.25.

Shares Statistics:

ES traded an average of 1.93M shares per day over the past three months and 2.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 349.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ES as of May 14, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 3.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.59, ES has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 62.00% for ES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.72 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.76B. As of the current estimate, Eversource Energy’s year-ago sales were $2.57B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B, an increase of 20.10% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.14B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.19B and the low estimate is $9.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.