Examining Farfetch Limited (FTCH)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) closed at $4.98 up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $4.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8339596 shares were traded. FTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0595 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7350.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Farfetch Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCH has reached a high of $12.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3748.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTCH has traded an average of 12.65M shares per day and 23.42M over the past ten days. A total of 398.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.13M. Insiders hold about 2.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCH as of May 14, 2023 were 26.27M with a Short Ratio of 26.27M, compared to 35.08M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 8.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $645.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $667.1M to a low estimate of $607.28M. As of the current estimate, Farfetch Limited’s year-ago sales were $579.35M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.98B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.