Examining O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) closed at $895.28 down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $903.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501355 shares were traded. ORLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $909.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $892.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 921.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on May 12, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $995 from $940 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when OREILLY LAWRENCE P sold 1,650 shares for $935.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,542,750 led to the insider holds 155,699 shares of the business.

OREILLY LAWRENCE P sold 550 shares of ORLY for $514,525 on May 25. The Director now owns 51,958 shares after completing the transaction at $935.50 per share. On May 15, another insider, OREILLY LAWRENCE P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $943.77 each. As a result, the insider received 471,886 and left with 157,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORLY now has a Market Capitalization of 55.89B and an Enterprise Value of 62.99B. As of this moment, O’Reilly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORLY has reached a high of $964.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $580.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 900.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 817.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORLY has traded an average of 402.88K shares per day and 555.37k over the past ten days. A total of 61.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.23M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ORLY as of May 14, 2023 were 916.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 976.79k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.77 and a low estimate of $9.71, while EPS last year was $8.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.14, with high estimates of $10.44 and low estimates of $9.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.17 and $36.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.35. EPS for the following year is $41.57, with 23 analysts recommending between $44 and $37.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.96B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.08B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.67B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4B, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.41B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.66B and the low estimate is $16.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.