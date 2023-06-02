Expensify Inc. (EXFY) expected to report EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) closed at $6.62 down -4.34% from its previous closing price of $6.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719148 shares were traded. EXFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Expensify Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $8.50 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 179,700 led to the insider holds 3,352,676 shares of the business.

Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares of EXFY for $245,100 on Apr 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,382,676 shares after completing the transaction at $8.17 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Barrett David Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $8.28 each. As a result, the insider received 248,400 and left with 3,412,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXFY now has a Market Capitalization of 485.32M and an Enterprise Value of 441.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -59.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXFY has reached a high of $25.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXFY has traded an average of 401.94K shares per day and 665.89k over the past ten days. A total of 81.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.05M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXFY as of May 14, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $43.08M to a low estimate of $40.5M. As of the current estimate, Expensify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.16M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.75M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $174.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $169.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.5M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.45M and the low estimate is $169.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.